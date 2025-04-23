Pankaj Tripathi to reunite with his 'OMG 2' director Amit Rai for a new film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi has reunited with his 'OMG 2' director Amit Rai for a new film.

As per a press note, the upcoming untitled film has recently commenced shooting. The shoot will span 35 days.

Pawan Malhotra, Geeta Agarwal and Rajesh Kumar are also part of the movie.

On reuniting with Amit Rai, Pankaj Tripathi said, "OMG 2 was a very special film for menot just because it marked my first solo more than 180-crore box office success, but because it connected with people on a human and emotional level. Working with Amit again feels like a natural progression. His storytelling has depth, honesty, and a sense of purpose that I deeply relate to. This story is rooted in the soil of Biharmy home, my identity. As an actor, there's nothing more fulfilling than being part of a story that is both entertaining and socially meaningful."

Amit Rai also expressed his excitement about the project.

"Collaborating with Pankaj Tripathi again is like returning to a creative space where truth and performance meet seamlessly. This film is a heartfelt exploration of human relationships, resilience, and the social fabric that binds us. The support from Bihar Film Nigam has been invaluable, and we are committed to not only telling a powerful story but also celebrating local talent, landscapes, and life. This is more than just a filmit's a reflection of lives lived and lessons learned," Rai shared.

Details regarding the film's plot have not been disclosed yet.

