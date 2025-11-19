Pankaj Tripathi Turns Producer for the First Time With ‘Perfect Family’; India’s First-Ever Series to Launch on YouTube With a Pay Model

National Award–winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is set to embrace a new chapter in his creative journey as he turns producer for the first time with Perfect Family, an eight-episode dramedy that marks a significant disruption in India’s digital ecosystem. Presented as a “JAR Series” and produced by Ajay Rai under the JAR Pictures banner and Mohit Chhabra, the show becomes India’s first-ever long-format series to launch on YouTube under a structured pay model, following the earlier precedent set by Sitare Zameen Par, which also opted for a direct YouTube release post it’s theatrical run.

Directed by Sachin Pathak and created by Palak Bhambri, Perfect Family will premiere on JAR Series’ official YouTube channel, with the first two episodes available free permanently. Viewers can unlock the remaining episodes through a single one time Rs. 59 purchase, offering a globally accessible, flexible viewing model that mirrors the emerging digital-first trends seen internationally.

Featuring a stellar ensemble including Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others, the show is a dramedy about a typical family. The series, directed by Sachin Pathak, explores the stigma around therapy in India with a comedic take on it. It revolves around a not-so-perfect family who are forced to go for family therapy owing to a situation involving their young daughter and the chaos that ensues after.

Speaking about turning producer, Pankaj Tripathi said, “Perfect Family is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing. Today, audiences discover stories directly, and platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content. Producing my first series in a model that steps away from traditional formats felt both refreshing and essential. When I first heard the idea, I was immediately moved, it’s a real story told with a warm, humorous touch. Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy and balance that I believe families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show. I hope viewers embrace the series and this new way of bringing stories to them.”

Producer Ajay Rai added, “At JAR Pictures, we’ve always believed in expanding the possibilities of storytelling, not just in form but in how stories reach people. The YouTube pay model unlocks an entirely new frontier for Indian creators. With a cast of this calibre and Pankaj stepping into production for the first time, Perfect Family felt like the right project to help define this new space. We’ve believed in this show from day one and can’t wait for audiences across the world to experience it.” With eight episodes of approximately 35–40 minutes each, Perfect Family positions itself at the forefront of an evolving distribution shift, one that widens access, democratises reach, and opens alternate revenue streams in India’s rapidly growing digital entertainment landscape.