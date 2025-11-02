Pankaj Tripathi's mother passes away at 89, actor was present during final moments

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Actor Pankaj Tripathi's mother, Hemwanti Devi, has passed away in his hometown Belsand, in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. She was 89.

According to a statement from the actor's family, she was unwell for some time and left for her heavenly abode on Friday, October 31.

"She passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by her loved ones. Pankaj Tripathi was by her side during her final moments," the statement added.

Her final rites were carried out on Saturday, November 1, in Belsand in the presence of close family members, relatives, and friends.

Deeply mourning the immense loss, the family has urged the media and well-wishers to respect their privacy during the period of grief.

Pankaj Tripathi was recently seen in the fourth season of 'Criminal Justice', and 'Metro...In Dino'.

Pankaj Tripathi is also known for his roles in series like 'Sacred Games,' 'Mirzapur,' and 'Criminal Justice.' Some of his major film credits include 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Stree', 'Stree 2', 'Mimi', 'OMG 2', and 'Murder Mubarak', among others.

