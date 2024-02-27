Pankaj Udhas Death: Ghazal Maestro's Final Rites to be Held Today, Celebs Pay Last Respects

The last rites of renowned ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas, who died following a prolonged illness, will be held on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram on Monday, the late singer's daughter Nayaab Udhas shared a post.It read, "In loving memory of Padmashri Pankaj Udhas. With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on the 26 of February 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral will take place on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 pm. Venue: Hindu Crematorium. Worli (Mumbai) Landmark Opp. Four Seasons: Dr E Muses Rd. Worli. The Udhas Family."

Who Was Pankaj Udhas? All About Renowned Indian Music Legend and Ghazal Maestro

Pankaj Udhas was born on May 17, 1951, in Jetpur, Gujarat. In addition to ghazals, he was well-known for his film work. In 1980, he gained widespread popularity for his solo ghazal album Aahat. Later, he recorded other successes, including Mukarar (1981), Tarrannum (1982), Mehfil (1983), and many more.Celebrities, friends and family are expected to pay their final tributes to the singer on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the many who mourned the singer's death. "Pankaj Udhas ji, honoured with Padma Shri and other awards, made an important contribution in popularising music. My condolences to his family and fans," the president said. According to the prime minister, Udhas' singing conveyed a range of emotions and his ghazals spoke directly to the soul. "He was a beacon of Indian music, whose melodies transcended generations. I recall my various interactions with him over the years. His departure leaves a void in the music world that can never be filled. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi said.

