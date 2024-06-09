Panoply of stars at Modi 3.0 swearing-in: SRK, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Akshay, Nirahua

Mumbai, June 9 Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister in an illustrious ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Sunday.

While the ceremony saw the statesmen from neighbouring countries of India, it also saw some of the biggest stars of the country in attendance.

The ceremony was attended by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and Tamil megastar Rajinikanth. While SRK wore a black outfit, Rajinikanth was seen dressed in a plain white kurta with pyjamas.

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is also the MP from Mandi constituency was also present at the event along with Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan and Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, Bhojpuri actor and politician Nirahuaa, actor Manoj Tiwari, MP from North-East Delhi, and actress Raveena Tandon, who was recently involved in an alleged road accident case controversy.

PM Modi’s BJP-led NDA secured 293 seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The BJP alone bagged 240 seats. However, it fell short of the majority mark of 272.

