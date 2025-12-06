Panorama, Pen Studios acquire worldwide rights to Malayalam biggie 'Drishyam 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Panorama Studios and Pen Studios have jointly acquired the worldwide theatrical and digital rights to the upcoming Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3.'

The film, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and starring Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in the lead, is produced by Aashirvad Cinemas under the banner of Antony Perumbavoor.

To date, the Drishyam franchise remains one of the most successful and culturally influential in Indian cinema, with the first two instalments setting major box-office records and spawning multiple remakes across languages, including the Hindi version led by Panorama Studios.

The Hindi Drishyam 2 was helmed by Abhishek Pathak and became a massive commercial and critical success nationwide.

According to a press release, superstar Mohanlal, who returns as the iconic Georgekutty, said that revisiting the character feels like meeting an old friend. He shared that Georgekutty carries "new secrets" and expressed excitement over how audiences will respond to his next chapter.

"Georgekutty has stayed with me for years in my thoughts, in the audience's emotions, and in the silence between the lines. Returning to him feels like meeting an old friend with new secrets. I'm excited for the audience to see where his journey leads," said Mohanlal.

Director Jeethu Joseph commented that the Drishyam narrative continues to evolve. He said that stories like this "don't end," and the new partnership marks the right step toward expanding the film's global presence.

"Stories like Drishyam don't end they evolve. And seeing this partnership come together feels like the right step for the journey ahead. We've always believed this story deserved a global stage, and now, with this collaboration, it feels like the world is finally ready for Georgekutty's next move," he added.

Producer Antony Perumbavoor stated that the partnership would allow the film to reach audiences on a scale previously unexplored for Malayalam cinema, calling the alliance "gratifying" for the team.

Antony said, "With Panorama Studios and Pen Studios coming together, the Malayalam Drishyam 3 will now reach audiences on a scale we always believed it deserved. It's truly gratifying to see the story move forward with such support and a shared vision."

The film's massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony.

