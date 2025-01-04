Pap diaires: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan spotted at airport with daughter Aaradhya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 4 : After celebrating the New Year, Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday returned to Mumbai. The duo was spotted exiting the Mumbai airport with their daughter Aaradhya.

The trio happily greeted the shutterbugs and extended New Year wishes to them. All of them were seen donning casual clothes.

Abhishek looked uber cool in a grey hoodie that he paired with black tracks, while Aishwarya sported a simple black sweatshirt and jeggings. Aaradhya was seen in a bright blue sweatshirt.

Last month, Aishwarya and Abhishek were spotted at the annual function of Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where Aaradhya is a student. The couple attended the event along with Aishwarya's mother, Brindya Rai, to cheer for Aaradhya. Aishwarya was seen walking into the school, holding her mother's arm, while Abhishek accompanied them.

On December 19, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan also joined the family. In one clip, Abhishek was seen holding Aishwarya's hand protectively as they entered, even taking care of her dupatta to prevent her from stepping on it.

On the work front, Abhishek was recently seen in 'I Want to Talk', directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film was released on November 22.

Aishwarya, on the other hand, was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: Part 2', for which she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) in Dubai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor