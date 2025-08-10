Pap Diaries: Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan spend Sunday together, little AbRam joins the girls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 : BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan spent Sunday evening together.

The two were spotted socialising together in Mumbai. They were joined by little AbRam. Take a look at their pictures captured by shutterbugs.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana will be seen sharing screen space with her dad and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in 'King'. Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of the film. However, an official announcement regarding the casting has not been made yet.

'King' was supposed to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh earlier. However, Siddharth Anand, who directed SRK in 'Pathaan', later took over as the director.

A few months ago, at an event in Dubai, SRK opened up about King, saying, "I'm not just shooting it here, I'm shooting it in Mumbai now when I go back in a couple of months. My director, who is Sidharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan. So he is very strict. He said, 'Don't tell people about the film, what you are doing in it.' So I can't tell you but I can assure you it will entertain you, you will have fun. I've used many titles...Now we have run out of titles...Now Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan in King. That was a bit of a show-off."

On the other hand, Ananya will be seen in her upcoming film, 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' alongside Kartik Aaryan. It also features veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri' will be released in theatres on February 13, 2026, coinciding with Valentine's Day.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor