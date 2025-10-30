"PAPA is going to ROCK again": Sunny Deol impressed with father Dharmendra in 'Ikkis' trailer, Bobby Deol shows love

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30 : Actor Sunny Deol is all cheers for his father, the legendary Dharmendra, following the trailer release of 'Ikkis'.

Featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead as the young and courageous war hero, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, 'Ikkis' features Dharmendra in the role of Khetarpal's father, Brig ML Khetarpal (Retd).

Giving a shoutout to the veteran actor, Sunny Deol, shared the film's trailer on Instagram and wrote, "PAPA is going to ROCK again. Looking GOOD PAPA. LOVE YOU."

He further extended a heartfelt message to Agastya and added, "Dear Agastya, all the very best, you will rock too!" Actor Bobby Deol also showered love on his father with several heart emojis.

The first trailer of 'Ikkis' was unveiled on Wednesday, presenting Agastya Nanda as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

The trailer offered a glimpse into the soldier's life, beginning from his days at the National Defence Academy to bringing glory to the nation with his "courage and conviction."

It opens to show a determined Agastya Nanda who vows to earn the prestigious Param Vir Chakra for his regiment. As the trailer progresses, Agastya as Arun Khetarpal could be seen training hard at the academy, eventually joining the forces for the Indo-Pak war.

The trailer concludes with Arun Khetarpal's famous final words, "No, Sir. I will not abandon my tank. My gun is still working. I'll get these b****rds."

Since its release, the trailer has received rave reviews from fans and celebrities alike. Amitabh Bachchan also penned an emotional note for his grandson and expressed pride.

"Agastya! I held you in my hands as soon as you were born .. few months later, I held you again in my hands and your soft fingers reached out to play with my beard .. TODAY you play in Theatres all over the World .. You are SPECIAL .. all my prayers and blessings to you .. may you ever bring glory to your work and the greatest PRIDE for the family," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Ikkis' also features Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Simar Bhatia.

'Ikkis' will hit theatres in December 2025.

