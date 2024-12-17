Paparazzi Diaries: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna step out with kids for family outing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : After a long time, Bollywood couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were spotted together in public with their kids.

On Tuesday evening, Akshay and Twinkle stepped out in the city with their son Aarvav and daughter Nitara for a family outing. They were papped while they were leaving a dining space in Mumbai.

Akshay and Twinkle happily posed for the shutterbugs. Both opted for a casual look.

In the visuals obtained by ANI, Akshay could be seen donning a sweatshirt that he paired with light blue denim pants and sneakers. On the other hand, Twinkle donned an olive denim jacket and blue denim. She elevated her look with a cap.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are proud parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012.

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015 and released her first book titled 'Mrs Funnybones'. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017 and 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out in 2018. In 2023, she came up with 'Welcome to Paradise' book.

She was chosen as the winner in the Popular Fiction category of Crossword Book Award 2024 recently.

Akshay congratulated Twinkle in a hilarious way. He pulled her leg while appreciating and congratulating on winning the Crossword Popular Choice Award.

"My trophy wife literally. But she earns her own accolades. So proud of my Crossword Popular Choice Award winner," he captioned his Instagram story.

Twinkle took to Instagram and posted a video of her receiving the award.

She captioned the post, "Last night, Welcome to Paradise won the Crossword Book Award 2024 in the Popular Fiction category and I decided to celebrate. Among the goodies in one of the hampers was a chocolate cake. I sliced a piece, left it on the coffee table, and when I came backMr Jeeves, had consumed it. This led to a midnight dash to the vet to get my 'celebration' pumped out of his stomach."

"These things only happen to me, which is why I'll never run out of stories. Mr Jeeves is a little tired but fine, and so am I. A big shout out to my friend and editor, @chikisarkar We fight over every story but, dare I say, produce some winners. PS Since Freddie Mercury and his music play a prominent role in Welcome to Paradise, I thought this was the perfect song," concluded her note.

