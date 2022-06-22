Papon joins Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Hariharan, Shubha Mudgal in celebrating Lata

Kolkata, June 22 Singer Papon teamed up with the greats of music including Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Hariharan, Shubha Mudgal, Usha Uthup, Subhamita, Anwesshaa and Sourendro-Soumyajit to celebrate late singing legend Lata Mangeshkar.

Papon, who worked his way through soulful hits across languages joined the stalwarts of the music industry to pay tribute to the late Lata Mangeshkar on the occasion of World Music Day at Science City, Kolkata.

Papon sang everyone's favourite song by Mangeshkar 'Lag Jaa Gale' fused with the couplet of her very first Bengali song, 'Kato Nishi Geche Nidhara'.

Papon said: "World Music Day in a world without Lata ji feels unnatural. Lata ji has been such a huge influence on music and singers around the world. Her legacy is eight decades strong; it is an incredible feat and we're lucky to have this treasure of music she left us."

"Celebrating Lata ji's musical journey with some of the most gifted singers in the music industry is an honour. The energy of the audience that we sang for was something else today. It was powered by Lata ji's legendary legacy."

The homage was curated by the popular music duo Sourendro-Soumyajit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor