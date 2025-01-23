Papon shares his new song ‘Room Khali Hai’ is deeply personal

Mumbai, Jan 23 Singer and composer Papon has unveiled his latest track, "Room Khali Hai", and revealed that the song comes from a deeply personal place.

The soulful number reflects his own emotions and experiences, offering fans an intimate glimpse into his creative process. Speaking about the same, Papon shared, “Partnering with Virgin Music India feels like a natural progression for me. I’m excited to share my music with a wider global audience. Room Khali Hai comes from a very personal place, and with this track, I’ve once again explored indie music, which gives me the creative freedom to experiment with new perspectives.”

He added, “I’m grateful that I can share this song with listeners everywhere. I hope it sparks meaningful conversations and connects with people on a deeper level. I’m looking forward to sharing this journey with Virgin Music India.”

"Room Khali Hai" is the second single from Papon’s indie album Pura Asmaan, marking a departure from his previous works and showcasing his artistic versatility. The song features a beautiful blend of acoustic instruments, accompanied by lyrics penned by his close friend Manoj Chaudhry.

Exploring themes of loneliness, self-discovery, and the complexities of human relationships, the peppy track offers a raw, introspective look at emotional depth.

Papon is also known for his hit tracks like "Moh Moh Ke Dhaage" and "Jiyein Kyun."

Meanwhile, Papon recently took a break from his hectic schedule to attend the Coldplay concert in Mumbai. He was joined by his wife, Shweta Mahanta, and their children.

He also shared glimpses from the concert on his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, “Managed to do this between gigs and touring! This one was for my son Puhor! Moments of Joy! And this made me feel more grateful to my fans, who make it to concerts through long queues and traffic to stand for us for so long! It’s easier to be on stage! My back gave up! But moments to cherish for ever!”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor