Papon shares interesting story behind the ‘Humnava’ song on its 10 anniversary

Mumbai, June 12 Playback singer Papon is celebrating 10 years of the release of his song ‘Humnava’ from ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’. The singer took a stroll down the memory lane on the occasion, and shared an interesting story behind the song, the story of how his voice inspired the director to take a different visual route.

The song, crooned by Papon, composed by Mithoon, and penned by Sayeed Quadri, is one of Bollywood’s most beloved heartbreak ballads, and became an instant hit upon its release in 2015. Humnava struck a deep emotional chord with listeners through its poignant lyrics and Papon’s evocative vocals. Over the years, it has remained a timeless expression of love and longing.

Reflecting on the song’s decade-long journey, Papon said, “‘Humnava’ was more than just a song for me — it was an emotion I poured my soul into. The love and emotion the song carries seem to transcend time, and that keeps it alive in people’s hearts. Every time I perform it, I feel that same deep connection with the audience."

Recalling the recording process, Papon added, “When I recorded Humnava, Mohit Suri and Mithoon had a different version in mind and the song was already shot. After hearing my recording, Mithoon spoke to Mohit and came back saying, ‘This isn’t what we expected, but it’s something really beautiful.’ Mohit liked it so much, he decided to reshoot the video to match the new feel. It completely changed their perspective. That still remains one of my most memorable recordings — and one of my most heard songs.”

As the track celebrates a decade, fans continue to cherish its emotional richness, reaffirming Humnava as a milestone in Bollywood’s musical legacy.

