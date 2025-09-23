Parag Tyagi Explains Shefali Jariwala’s Sudden Death, Refutes Anti-Ageing Medicine Claims

Shefali Jariwala sudden demise even after being fit, left everyone in deep shock. It was being said that Kata laga fame actress died as she took anti-ageing medicines without having any food. However Shefali's husband, Parag Tyagi has talked about the misinformation surrounding her death. While denying the rumours, opposing circulating reports, Parag denied claims that Shefali died due to anti-ageing medicines taken on an empty stomach.

Parag on his podcast revealed that these reports are “half-baked information”. While explaining her health routine he said Shefali had a disciplined and well-managed routine. He said, “Shefali didn’t want to take multivitamins daily as she would forget them, so she took them through an IV drip once a month. These included multivitamins, Vitamin C, collagen and glutathione, one of the best antioxidants."

Media reports suggested that Shefali fasted before she died, while addressing that , Parag said, “She did fast that day, but she had food after performing pooja, then slept, and ate again later. It wasn’t like she didn’t eat at all.” Parag said Shefali's youthful appearance is due to her healthy lifestyle, with a balanced diet and exercise, not anti-aging treatments. He explained that she eats well but still enjoys ice cream and Chinese food on Sundays, and they exercise together. Parag asked the public and media to check facts before sharing rumors, saying the "fasting story" isn't true.

About Shefali's Death

Shefali Jariwala who is popularly known for her item song Kanta laga. Actress and influencer died last month at the age of 42 on Friday 27th June. The cause of the death was not confirmed. However, after through investigation it police reports says that no foul play was found.

As reported by NDTV, police report stated that Prima Facie, No foul Play was found. Police further added that it will take one more week for the post-mortem. The sudden and shocking death of actress Shefali Jariwala has left many in disbelief. Initial reports suggested that the 42-year-old actress died of a cardiac arrest.