Parag Tyagi Slams Trolls Accusing Him of Using Shefali Jariwala’s Death for Fame: ‘Not Everyone Is Like You’

After death of Kata Laga fame girl Shefali Jariwala death, her husband Parag Tyagi is devastated. He trying to cope up the loss and trying to help other people. Parag Tyagi recently shared a video, in which Shefali and pet dog along with his hand is seen. The caption said, "We will always be together." Many of their fans and netizens are emotional and supported actor to stay strong during tough time, while few people thought he is using death as publicity stunt.

It has been 15 days since Shefali's death and Parag is trying to move forward with this pain. He keeps posting on social media almost every day about the beautiful moments he spent with Shefali. Actor Parag Tyagi has given a befitting reply to those who say that he is using the death of his wife Shefali Jariwala for publicity. It has been 15 days since Shefali's death and Parag is trying to move forward with this pain. He keeps posting on social media almost every day about the beautiful moments he spent with Shefali. Due to this, he has come under the target of netizens. But Parag Tyagi also gave a strong reply.

Parag Tyagi had said in a post on social media that he will always keep Shefali Jariwala alive. That is why apart from his Instagram account, he keeps sharing photos and videos of the moments spent together on Shefali's account as well. In the comments section of the video shared by Parag Tyagi, he wrote, 'Those who are trying to get attention by telling them not to post so soon after Shefali's death... Well, not everyone is like you. Pari loved being on social media and was enjoying the love she was getting. By the way, I was never on social media.'

''Shefali is in my heart, with you...''

Parag Tyagi further wrote, ''She is in my heart now and I will make sure that she always gets love from everyone. She may not be around, but she will always be on social media. This account is dedicated only to her. I want to cherish her sweet memories by sharing them with her fans. I don't care about your negative opinions. I don't care about you, but I care about all those who loved her (Shefali Jariwala), still do and will always love her. I will cherish her memories with all of you.''

Shefali Jariwala passed away on the midnight of June 27. She breathed her last at home. According to police, Shefali was found dead at home. At the same time, family and friends said that Shefali had suffered a heart attack, after which Parag Tyagi immediately took her to the hospital. There, the doctors declared Shefali dead. Shefali's friend Pooja Ghai said that on the day of her death, the actress had taken an IV drip of Vitamin C. It was also revealed that Shefali was taking anti-aging medicines and undergoing skin treatments to look younger. Parag Tyagi told the police that on the day of Shefali's death, there was a puja at home and she had observed a fast. When she felt hungry, Shefali ate cold food kept in the fridge, after which her blood pressure started to drop.