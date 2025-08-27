Param Sundari Album Launch: A Grand Celebration of Music, Emotion, and Bollywood Magic

Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to dazzle audiences with their sparkling chemistry in the upcoming Bollywood romance Param Sundari. Ahead of the film’s much-anticipated release on August 29th, Amazon Music, in collaboration with Universal Music and Maddock Films, hosted a spectacular album launch event that turned into a star-studded celebration of melody, creativity, and heart. The evening brought together some of the biggest names in the music industry alongside fresh, promising voices. Gracing the event were musical legends and contemporary artists alike, including Sonu Nigam, Jigar, Aditya Rikhari, and Krishnakali Saha, who added their unique charm and energy to the festivities.

Reflecting on the album and its emotional resonance, actor Sidharth Malhotra shared, “This film and its music are really close to my heart. I absolutely love the songs, and I’m so grateful to the incredible singers who’ve brought it alive. Sonu sir, Sachin-Jigar, Aditya, Krishnakali – they’ve all done such an amazing job. Their voices bring so much soul to the film, and I feel truly happy to be a part of this journey.” Janhvi Kapoor echoed his sentiments, emphasizing the musical diversity of the album:

“Every song in this album has its own unique vibe, beautifully blending classical tunes with a Bollywood touch, a combination I truly love. With each track, my admiration for the music only grows stronger, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience and cherish it as much as I do.” Among the standout tracks, “Pardesiya” has already won hearts, with fans praising its seamless fusion of classical melodies and modern Bollywood sounds. But Param Sundari’s soundtrack doesn’t stop at one chart-topper. Songs like “Bheegi Saree,” “Sunn Mere Yaar Ve,” and “Danger” showcase a vibrant range—from soulful ballads to foot-tapping anthems—promising something for every music lover. Legendary singer Sonu Nigam, who lends his voice to Pardesiya, reflected on the emotional depth of the track:

“Pardesiya is such a beautiful composition, and singing it has been a truly special experience for me. The song carries so much depth and emotion, and I feel fortunate to have been able to lend my voice to it. Working on this project has been a joy, and I am grateful to be part of a film whose music has such soul and timeless charm.” Composer Jigar, speaking about his journey with the album, said, “It is always a beautiful experience to visualize and voice a song about the rain. Filled with love, romance, sensuality and all things magical, it was a great experience being a part of Param Sundari.”