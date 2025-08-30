Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s Film Earns Over Rs 7 Crore on Opening Day

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s romantic comedy Param Sundari earned Rs 7.37 crore at the box office on its opening day. The film hit theatres on August 29, 2025, and received positive reactions from both critics and audiences. According to Sacnilk, the Hindi occupancy on Friday stood at 12.92 percent. Morning shows recorded 8.19 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 11.45 percent, evening shows 12.27 percent, and night shows 19.77 percent.

The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 to 50 crore. Param Sundari is set against the scenic backwaters of Kerala. It tells the story of a North Indian boy and a South Indian girl who fall in love despite cultural differences.

The cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, Manjot Singh, Karamveer Choudhary, Aakash Dahiya, Rajeev Khandelwal and Samir Nandan Thampi. The screenplay is by Tushar Jalota, Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 16 minutes, and the music is composed by Sachin and Jigar.

With the weekend ahead, the film is expected to see an increase in collections.

Param Sundari Trailer