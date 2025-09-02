Param Sundari Box Office Day 4: Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Earns Rs 30 Crore in India

Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra’s romantic comedy Param Sundari has earned Rs 30 crore in India within four days of release. The film saw a strong opening weekend but experienced a steep drop in collections on Monday. The film earned Rs 7.25 crore on Friday. Collections grew over the weekend, with Rs 9.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 10.25 crore on Sunday. Monday brought in an estimated Rs 3.25 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

On Monday, overall Hindi occupancy was recorded at 10.67 percent. Morning shows had 8.57 percent occupancy, afternoon shows 11.97 percent, evening shows 10.73 percent, and night shows 11.42 percent.

Despite the weekday dip, Param Sundari has already outperformed some of Janhvi Kapoor’s earlier releases. It has surpassed the lifetime collections of Roohi (Rs 21.93 crore), Ulajh (Rs 9.07 crore), and Mili (Rs 2.82 crore). The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 40 to 50 crore.

The film follows Param, a young man from Delhi, who uses an AI app to find love. His search leads him to Sundari, a girl from Kerala. The story explores their unusual but heartwarming journey.

The cast includes Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Inayat Verma, Manjot Singh, Karamveer Choudhary, Aakash Dahiya, Rajeev Khandelwal and Samir Nandan Thampi. The screenplay is by Tushar Jalota, Gaurav Mishra and Aarsh Vora.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films. The runtime is 2 hours and 16 minutes, and the music is composed by Sachin and Jigar.

Param Sundari Trailer