Param Sundari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sidharth–Janhvi’s Rom-Com Online

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s highly anticipated romantic comedy Param Sundari finally hit theatres on August 29. Since its first announcement, the film has built strong buzz online, especially after its soulful soundtrack caught the audience’s attention. This marks the first time the two actors are seen together on screen, making it even more special for fans. Produced by Maddock Films, the makers revealed its digital streaming partner ahead of the release. Initially planned for July 25, 2025, the film’s theatrical debut was shifted to August to avoid clashes with other big releases and to boost box office prospects.

Following its theatrical run, Param Sundari is expected to premiere on Prime Video by October 2025, around eight weeks after its release. According to early box office tracking by Sacnilk, the movie has had a steady start, earning Rs 9.25 crore on its second day. With this, the domestic collection has reached Rs 16.5 crore, showing positive momentum. The film is set against the breathtaking backdrop of Kerala’s backwaters, where a unique cross-cultural love story unfolds. Sidharth plays Param Sachdev, an adventurous Delhi boy, while Janhvi takes on the role of Sundari, a strong-willed and disciplined woman from Kerala.

The contrasting worlds of Param and Sundari form the heart of the narrative, highlighting cultural clashes, heartfelt drama, and moments of unexpected comedy. Their relationship evolves through resistance, personal discovery, and eventual acceptance, offering viewers a layered love story. The film also focuses on how love can test traditions while simultaneously bridging divides between communities and ideologies. With stunning visuals and well-paced storytelling, Param Sundari promises to be more than just a romantic comedy. Instead, it emerges as an engaging exploration of identity, belonging, and the power of connection in a diverse country like India.

Adding to its charm, the movie features another memorable musical collaboration between composers Sachin–Jigar and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, who is celebrated for blending emotional depth with mainstream appeal. Music plays a crucial role in amplifying the film’s emotional beats and lively sequences. The screenplay, crafted by Gaurav Mishra, Aarsh Vora, and Tushar Jalota, combines heartfelt sincerity with witty humour, creating a balance that resonates with audiences. Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Param Sundari delivers a refreshing story with a modern touch. As one of the most awaited rom-coms of 2025, it reflects today’s evolving relationships—where tradition, love, and laughter seamlessly intertwine.