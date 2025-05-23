Param Sundari teaser goes viral: Sidharth Malhotra flaunts washboard abs, romances Janhvi amid lush green hills in Kerala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23 : Actors Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra's film 'Param Sundari' is all set to be released in July.

On Friday, fans got a chance to view the film's teaser, which premiered alongside the theatrical release of 'Bhool Chuk Maaf'.

While the makers have not officially shared the teaser, it was leaked on social media.

The viral clip shows Sidharth as Param, flaunting his chiselled abs. Then Janhvi's character, aka Sundari, was introduced. Donning traditional attire, she looked exquisite as a girl from the South. In the teaser, we can also see Janhvi and Sidharth romancing each other amid green, lush hills in Kerala.

Sonu Nigam's soulful song, which plays in the background, promises to add a soothing touch to the romantic chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi.

The teaser has left netizens extremely excited.

"Grand Comeback Of Rom Com Genre #ParamSundari teaser is just so beautiful... Sid and Janhvi looking So Pretty Together," a social media user commented.

"It looks INSANE. The visuals, the vibe, and SID-JANVI? Ughhhh can't wait!!!," another user wrote on X.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the rom-com will be released in theatres on July 25, 2025. It is created under Dinesh Vijan's banner, Maddock Films.

In the coming months, Janhvi will also be se alongside Ram Charan in his much-anticipated 16th film, now titled 'Peddi.''

Peddi' is directed by Buchi Babu Sana and also stars Kannada superstar Shiva Raj Kumar and Jagapathi Babu in prominent roles.

The movie will also feature 'Mirzapur' fame Divyenndu in a prominent role.

