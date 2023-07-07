Parambrata Chattopadhyay introduces his character Kishore Awasthi from 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 7 : Actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay who is all set to headline a film titled 'Awasthi Vs Awasthi' on Friday unveiled the first look on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Kaash Entertainment treated the fans with first look motion poster.

The post read, "In a world full of lies, he's the only lawyer who tells the truth. Meet Kishore Awasthi, an honest lawyer who files a case against himself! #AwasthiVsAwasthi #FirstLook."

In the poster, Parambrata is seen standing the courtroom and surrounded by several advocates.

The film marks the Hindi film debut of Pavan Kumar Wadeyar, who is a popular name in the Kannada film industry.

Parambrata on Thursday took to Insta and shared the film's teaser with his fans and followers.

"When integrity meets the ultimate test, and principles clash with survival. Awasthi's courtroom drama is about to unfold. First look out tomorrow! #AwasthiVsAwasthi," the post read.

The film's announcement has left fans excited.

In the small teaser, only an old typewriter can be seen placed on a wooden table. The paper over the typewriter features the words, "Kaash Entertainment reunites with National Award Winner Pavan Kumar."

Actors Geeta Basra, Manoj Joshi, Shiv Panditt and Priya Banerjee are also a part of the film. Prominent Kannada filmmaker Pavan Kumar Wadeyar has helmed the project.

More details regarding 'Awasthi Vs. Awasthi' are awaited.

