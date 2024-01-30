Parambrata Chattopadhyay to direct Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt in 'Ei Raat Tomar Amar'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 : Actor-turned-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay is gearing up to work in his next directorial ''Ei Raat Tomar Amar', which stars none other than iconic stars Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt.

Recently, Hoichoi Studios dropped the first look on social media, brewing intrigue among cinephiles about the film. Parambrata himself is also portraying a crucial character in this film, read a statement.

Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt were last seen together in Srijit Mukherji's Ek Je Chhilo Raja in 2018 and this time as opposing lawyers, not a couple.

Further details about the project have been kept under wraps.

Parambrata's previous directorial is horror thriller 'Parnasavarir Shaap'.

