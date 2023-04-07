Paras Arora: 'I get a 45-minute workout irrespective of my busy schedule'

Mumbai, April 7 'Dil Diyaan Gallan' actor Paras Arora spoke about his workout routine and how he balances it with his tight schedules. According to him, due to demanding schedules and long working hours, he needs to be in the best of his health at all times.

Talking about his fitness regimen, Paras said: "I try to get in a 45-minute workout irrespective of how busy my day is. I enjoy a healthy mix of running and weight training. While working out is great for your body, it also relaxes the mind. I find myself with a lot more mental clarity post exercise. On top of that, eating clean is also of utmost importance to me."

Paras, who is known for his role as Chhatrapati Shivaji in the historical show 'Veer Shivaji', Karan in 'Laal Ishq', Vikrant Raheja in 'Dil Hi Toh Hai', Dr Pramod Chautala in 'Kaatelal & Sons' among others, added that a good balance of protein, fat and vegetables in diet is much required.

