Paras Chhabra reveals what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog after Shefali’s demise

Mumbai, July 4 Popular TV actor Paras Chhabra has opened up about what really happened with Parag Tyagi and his dog Simba following the passing of Shefali Jariwala.

Addressing the criticism around a viral video, Paras clarified the situation and shared the emotional truth behind the moment. In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Chhabra revealed that Shefali Jariwala and Parag Tyagi were extremely close to their pet dog, treating him as a family member. The trio lived together, and Shefali’s sudden passing left a deep emotional void in their home. Paras shared that in such a moment of grief, it’s only natural for Parag to hold on even more tightly to their pet, who now represents a part of Shefali’s presence.

The actor shared, “Shefali and Parag were very close to their pet. He was a family member to them. Three members were living together in a house, and one of them is suddenly gone. In such a situation, you should understand Parag’s mental state. He would want to keep him even closer and very close to his heart. There is a sense of fear and longing at the same time. People might think it’s strange, but since I know them closely, I understood his psychology. Moreover, their pet has grown old and cannot see properly. So, Parag’s responsibility towards him increases even more.”

The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ finalist also stated that the pet seemed to sense Shefali's absence. “Dogs are very sensitive—they can feel when something is wrong. The pet also knew that Shefali is no more. He was visibly sad and affected by her passing.”

A video of Parag Tyagi walking his dog just hours after Shefali Jariwala’s passing quickly went viral online. The clip sparked widespread backlash on social media, with many users criticizing his actions during such a sensitive time.

Actress Rashami Desai took to social media to slam the trolls and urged people to show kindness and empathy during this difficult period. The ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ actress wrote, “Aree bhaiya, let’s spread kindness and compassion instead of judgment! Simba was more than just a pet—he was Shefali’s beloved son. Her sudden passing leaves a huge void, and I urge the media to respect the family’s grief and give them space during this difficult time. Let’s show empathy and understanding, not sensationalism.”

Shefali Jariwala, best remembered for her iconic appearance in the song “Kaanta Laga” and her stint on “Bigg Boss 13,” passed away on June 27 at the age of 42.

She was declared dead soon after being rushed to the hospital.

