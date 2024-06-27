Paras Kalnawat and Mannara Chopra's ballad 'Dheere Dheere' is all about falling in love with time

Mumbai, June 27 Actors Paras Kalnawat and Mannara Chopra have teamed up for the first time for a soulful love ballad titled 'Dheere Dheere', which transports listeners into a world of romance and serenity.

The two-minute, 46-second music video is sung by Payal Dev and Aditya Dev, and it explores the magical journey of falling in love and becoming each other's everything over time.

As the song unfolds, the soothing voices of Payal and Aditya weave a tale of romance and intimacy. Crafted meticulously by music composer Aditya, with heartfelt lyrics by Kunaal Vermaa, this song encapsulates the essence of love and serenity, creating an ambience that will resonate with listeners long after the final note fades.

Directed by the visionary Dibya Chaterjee, the music video beautifully captures the essence of the song, portraying a story of love and togetherness that transcends the ordinary.

Speaking about the song, Mannara said: "Being part of 'Dheere Dheere' along with Paras was an absolute joy. The song's beautiful composition and heartfelt lyrics make it a memorable piece. I instantly fell in love when I heard a couple of lines of the track. I am excited to see how the audience responds to it, as 'Dheere Dheere' truly captures the essence of romance."

Paras shared: "The moment I heard the track from Payal and Aditya, I knew it was special. The music, lyrics, everything has a soothing vibe that I am sure the audience will experience. Working on 'Dheere Dheere' alongside Mannara has been an enriching experience; this is the first time we are paired together on-screen. The song beautifully captures the essence of love, and the serene landscapes we shot in added an extra layer of charm to the overall experience."

Music composer Aditya expressed that creating 'Dheere Dheere' has been a journey filled with inspiration and emotion.

"The synergy between the lyrics by Kunaal, the music, and the visuals portrayed by Mannara and Paras has brought the song to life. I wanted to compose something that would not only be melodious but also touch the hearts of everyone who listens to it," he added.

Payal commented: "Giving my voice to 'Dheere Dheere' was an incredible experience. The song has a soothing yet passionate vibe that I believe will connect with listeners instantly. I believe this song will resonate with anyone who has ever experienced love."

The song is out on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor