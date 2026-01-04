'Parasakthi' Trailer: Gripping drama set in the sixties set to entertain you this Pongal

Chennai, Jan 4 The makers of director Sudha Kongara's eagerly awaited upcoming period film, 'Parasakthi', featuring actors Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela in the lead, have now released a gripping trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film, which was originally expected to hit screens on January 14, has now been advanced to January 10 for the festival of Pongal.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Sivakarthikeyan shared the link to the trailer of the film and wrote, "Thee Paravattum (Let the fire spread!) #ParasakthiTrailer. #Parasakthi #ParasakthiFromJan10."

The trailer released begins with Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan fighting each other on top of a moving train. The story, we are shown, happens in 1964. Sivakarthikeyan seems to be employed with the railways as an engine driver. His Hindi co-driver keeps insisting that he speak in Hindi to which Sivakarthikeyan is seen saying in broken Hindi, "When a Madharasi goes to Delhi, he'll speak in Hindi. Similarly, when a Hindi guy comes to Madurai, he must speak in Tamil."

The trailer then shows that Sivakarthikeyan shares a close bond with Atharvaa, who appears to be his younger brother. Sreeleela's character appears to be a news reader in Tamil. Her presence however, is annoying to her senior, who is miffed that she has come in through recommendation.

It is under these circumstances comes the news that a new law to make Hindi as the official language of all states in the country was to be passed. An old lady, who appears to be the hero's grandmother, says, "I, who have studied upto eighth standard, have been made an illiterate."

Atharvaa, the younger brother is miffed that his elder brother Sivakarthikeyan is earning by working under the Central government which was imposing Hindi.

Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan is seen making an attempt to learn Hindi. He urges Sreeleela to teach him Hindi and she keeps mocking him for being shabby.

The trailer then shows the story taking a serious turn. Atharvaa joins those protesting the imposition of Hindi and Ravi Mohan, a ruthless officer sent from Delhi to put down protestors and to crush the resistance arrives on the scene. Sivakarthikeyan is initially seen chiding his brother. However, as those in power come up with ruthless and inhuman moves, Sivakarthikeyan finds himself eventually leading a movement of resistance, primarily comprising of college students...

The film has triggered huge expectations in both fans and film buffs. It may be recalled that Sivakarthikeyan had begun dubbing for the film in the last week of November.

Dawn Pictures had released a video that showed the actor dubbing under the supervision of director Sudha Kongara and wrote, "When his voice turns into a storm.@sivakarthikeyan begins dubbing for #Parasakthi - Coming to theatres on January 14th."

Both actress Sreeleela, who plays the female lead, and actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in the film, have dubbed for their portions. Interestingly, Sreeleela has dubbed in her own voice for this film.

The makers had officially confirmed on October 21 this year that the unit had wrapped up the shooting of the film. In August, the unit wrapped up its Pollachi schedule.

It may be recalled that while the first schedule of 'Parasakthi' happened in Madurai, the unit headed to Sri Lanka for the film's second schedule. The schedule in Pollachi in Tamil Nadu was the third.

'Parasakthi', which was tentatively being referred to as #SK25 as it is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film, has music by G V Prakash and cinematography by experienced cameraman Ravi K Chandran. Stunts for the film are by Supreme Sundar.

