Pardeep Singh Toor Calls 2025 a Transformational Year

Actor Pardeep Singh Toor, who is currently winning appreciation for his performance in Tu Juliet Jatt Di, looks back at 2025 as one of the most defining years of his career. From patience and perseverance to artistic growth, the year brought experiences that deeply shaped him both professionally and personally. Reflecting on his journey, Pardeep shares, “2025 has truly been an exciting and transformational year for me. After finishing my journey with Kumkum Bhagya, I received a call for Tu Juliet Jatt Di saying that I had been shortlisted. I remember going through multiple look tests and photoshoots at the production office, and finally, in mid May, I got the confirmation. That moment felt incredibly special.”

The actor admits that the waiting period before the shoot began was equally impactful. “Then came the waiting phase, which taught me one of the most valuable lessons of my career, patience. During those months, I received several other offers, but Tu Juliet Jatt Di was my main priority because I truly believed in the story,” he says, adding that 2025 ultimately became a year of gratitude, growth, and renewed passion for acting.

Talking about his role, Pardeep reveals that the character challenged him emotionally. “My character had a mostly grey shade, which made it fascinating to portray. He deeply loves his family but carries a lot of bottled up anger and intensity. That emotional duality of love and rage kept the performance layered and real,” he explains. He further adds that playing a disciplined, workaholic man who values respect pushed him out of his comfort zone and helped him grow as an actor.

One particular scene from the show remains closest to his heart. Recalling the high intensity sequence, he shares, “There is one scene I will never forget, when a group of goons attacked our place with hockey sticks, guns, talwars, stones, and even tractors crashing into the gate. The rage, chaos, and adrenaline were real. In that moment, my character’s anger, fear, and protectiveness toward his family felt completely genuine. It stopped feeling like acting.”

Pardeep believes 2025 transformed his craft in a profound way. “This year, acting became less about technique and more about living the truth of the moment. I started trusting my instincts, using breathwork, emotional recall, and connecting deeply with Punjabiyat to bring authenticity to every scene. Acting stopped being work and became pure alchemy,” he says.

As the year comes to an end, gratitude dominates his thoughts. “Personally, I am thankful for the strength to keep believing and for the patience to trust the process. One of the biggest blessings was the friendships I built on the sets of Tu Juliet Jatt Di. My family has been my biggest support, and the audience’s love continues to motivate me,” he shares.

On a professional note, Pardeep highlights patience as the biggest lesson of 2025. “In an industry that never stops running, learning to pause, trust the timing, and live in the moment changed me. I became calmer, more mature, and deeply connected to myself as an artist. Somewhere along the way, I fell in love with my craft all over again.”

Looking ahead, the actor is determined to leave behind overthinking and self doubt. “I want to move forward with a clearer mind and lighter heart. When you give your best with honesty, life rewards you in its own time. For me, 2026 is about growth, gratitude, and living every frame, both on screen and off screen, to the fullest,” he concludes.