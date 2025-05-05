"Parents were a little worried": Amol Parashar on family's reaction to quitting corporate job to pursue acting

New Delhi [India], May 5 : Bollywood actor Amol Parashar, best known for his portrayal of 'Chitvan' in the popular TVF series 'Tripling,' recently opened up about one of his bravest decision of life when he decided to quit his corporate job after graduating from IIT Delhi to pursue his passion of acting in Mumbai.

In a conversation with ANI, Amol recalled his family and friends' reactions after he decided to leave his stable income job to pursue his future in acting in Mumbai.

The 'Tripling' actor admitted that initially, he had no plan or route to success in Bollywood, which was a big source of concern for his parents.

"If you take any call or decision, then the people around you who care about you will ask about it. Life is going well, you have money, you have a job, where are you going in this jungle (Bollywood)? Like, what is the plan? Problem was that I didn't have a plan, so of course people were worried, which is natural, it's a very human reaction," said Amol Parashar.

In contrast to family reactions, Amol's friends "encouraged" him when he told them about his decision to pursue acting.

"So parents were a little worried, friends were encouraging and saying that you are my Hero. They were saying, 'You are moving forward, even we want to leave our job, but we don't have the courage'. But the family parents, relatives were worried about what I am doing, what he will do, will he waste time and other things," added Parashar.

The actor feels that the fear in his parents stemmed from their unawareness of the Bollywood industry.

"You have heard many stories about the city, the industry. From the outside, it seems it's an alien world where aliens live by what they eat, and what will happen, as many people have been unsuccessful. The fear is valid to some extent, but to some extent, the people feel a little more about it, I feel. The industry is not a bad place. I have been in Corporate, there is a lot of politics there too," said Amol Parashar.

Amid all this, the actor says that it's important to "stay in touch with your values" and not worry about what people think about you.

"For the way you want to live your life, you must stay in touch with your values. So, mostly you don't have to worry about the people around you," added the 'Tripling' actor Amol Parashar.

After a few years of struggle, things started to fall into place for the actor. He earned recognition for his work in Bollywood, which includes his notable roles in web series, movies like 'Tripling' and 'It Happened in Hong Kong', 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare' and 'Sardar Udham'.

"I think those worries were there for a few years. I was worried about my parents, but with time and hard work, things started getting better. I started getting jobs, coming in movies, started getting awards, and started getting interviews. Then, I started thinking maybe I am doing something, I am happy I am not getting ruined. So I think they (parents) have accepted, and I have also accepted that it was the right decision. My parents have shifted to Mumbai, what can be a bigger sign than this?" said Amol.

The actor is currently seen in a series 'Kull' which is streaming exclusively on Jio Hotstar. It is a series delves into the complexities of power, loyalty, and family within the regal corridors of Bilkaner. The actor plays the role of a prince in the series.

