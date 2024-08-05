Paresh Bhatt sheds 7 kg to portray Narsinh Mehta in new show

Mumbai, Aug 5 Actor Paresh Bhatt, who plays the role of Adi Kavi Narsinh Mehta in the regional Gujarati television show 'Shyam Dhun Lagi Re', has shed 7 kg to portray the character.

'Shyam Dhun Lagi Re' chronicles the life of Adi Kavi Narsinh Mehta and his devotion to Lord Krishna.

The show masterfully combines miraculous interventions with profound encounters, featuring upscale production values and a stellar ensemble cast.

To accurately embody Narsinh Mehta, Paresh embarked on a transformative journey, losing 7 kg and immersing himself in extensive research on Narsinh Mehta's life and spirituality.

Talking about the same, the actor said: “I started working out properly and following a diet, and I've already lost quite a bit of weight, around 6-7 kg. I'm putting a lot of effort into my diet and other aspects of my health, and I will continue to do so. Additionally, to connect with the character spiritually, I've extensively read books on Narsinh Mehta, which I feel can help me connect more deeply with our viewers.”

The show also features Neelu Vaghela, Krishna Bhardwaj, and Hitu Kanodia and presents a narrative rooted in the cultural and spiritual heritage of India’s west coast.

Earlier, his co-actor from the show, Krishna Bharadwaj, who essays the role of Lord Krishna, had shared that he wore a 4 kg 'mukut' and costumes with intricate work for his role in the show.

He admitted to the heavy costume testing his limits as an actor but said that it’s the beauty of this profession, that unless one takes the challenges head-on, they won’t enjoy their work.

Krishna stated, “I love being challenged because that pushes me to do better.”

'Shyam Dhun Lagi Re' airs on Colors Gujarati.

