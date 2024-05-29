Paresh Rawal Announces a New Project, ‘The Taj Story,’ Shooting To Commence in July 2024

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal announced his new film "The Taj Story" on Wednesday, sharing the first look of the film. The project is produced by CA Suresh Jha and written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel. Vikas Radhesham serves as the creative producer under the banner of Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd. The shooting is set to commence on July 20, 2024.

Paresh Rawal took to X (formerly Twitter) to release a poster of the film, accompanied by a caption that read, "Announcing my upcoming film The Taj Story. Shooting commences from 20th July 2024. Producer CA Suresh Jha, Writer & Director Tushar Amrish Goel, Creative Producer Vikas Radhesham." The film promises to be a compelling narrative that delves into the history and significance of the iconic Taj Mahal, aiming to explore its rich heritage and timeless beauty.

Fans quickly responded to the announcement with enthusiasm. One user wrote, "All the best sir, looking forward to some interesting story to unfold," while another commented, "All the very best for your next movie sir."

Apart from "The Taj Story," Paresh Rawal will appear in the coming-of-age Bollywood drama-comedy "Badtameez Gill," starring Vaani Kapoor. The film is set in Bareilly and London and is being produced by Nickky Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Vinay Aggarwal, Ankur Takrani, and Akshad Ghone. Directed by Navjot Gulati, who has worked on "Running Shaadi," "Ginny Weds Sunny," and "Jai Mummy Di," "Badtameez Gill" also features Aparshakti Khurrana.