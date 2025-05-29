Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Nikita Roy' gets new release date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : The makers of Sonakshi Sinha's starrer psychological thriller 'Nikita Roy' have announced the new release date.

The film featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar is all set to release on June 27.

Earlier, it was slated to release on May 30.

Announcing the new release date, Sonakshi wrote on Instagram handle, "Mark your calendars! Our edge-of-the-seat thriller 'Nikita Roy' now has a new release date!Catch the suspense unfold on the big screen on 27th June 2025!#NikitaRoy #Thriller #InCinemasJune27 #NewReleaseDate"

Directed by Kussh S Sinha, Nikita Roy explores the grey zones of the human mind, making it one of the most intriguing genre entries of the year.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Sonakshi said, "It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother's first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit."

"Though it was a short shoot for me, it was a very memorable one. It's such a unique character Kussh wanted me to portray. To get so many emotions in a cameo was a challenge, but I think we pulled it off. Sonakshi, I worked with for the first time, she's very relaxed and we had good chemistry. Reuniting with Paresh Rawal was absolutely delightful. London countryside is always serene and magical to shoot in. Congratulations to the team for completing the film. Looking forward to the final product," Arjun shared.

