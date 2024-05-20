Paresh Rawal Calls for Penalties for Non-Voters, Says Increase Their Taxes

In 5th phase of Lok Sabha Election Mumbaikars will be voting for total six seats in Mumbai which includes Mumbai North, Mumbai Northwest, Mumbai Northeast, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai South, and Mumbai South Central. Bollywood celebrities are also stepping outside and casting their vote. Former member of Lok Sabha and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal casted his vote and talked to media vote the importance of casting vote. He suggested that those who do not vote should be punished.

Paresh Rawal said, "You may say the government doesn’t do this, it doesn’t do that, but if today you don’t vote, then you will be responsible for it. The government is not responsible," Rawal told the media. Those who do not vote, there should be some action against them. Either increase their taxes. There should be some punishment or reaction for them."

Many actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit casted their vote and urged citizen of India to exercise their right of voting.