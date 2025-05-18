Paresh Rawal clarifies reasons for stepping away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Mumbai, May 18 Veteran actor Paresh Rawal, on Sunday, took to social media to address rumors surrounding his departure from the eagerly awaited comedy sequel “Hera Pheri 3.”

Speculation had been rife that Rawal’s exit was due to creative disagreements with the film’s director, Priyadarshan. However, the actor was quick to dispel these rumors, putting the record straight. In a heartfelt message, Paresh tweeted, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

This clarification highlights the actor’s admiration for Priyadarshan, with whom he has delivered some of Bollywood’s most memorable comedies. While Paresh Rawal did not specify the exact reasons behind his decision to leave the film, industry insiders suggest it could be due to scheduling conflicts or other professional commitments.

“Hera Pheri 3” is the third installment in the popular “Hera Pheri” franchise. Paresh Rawal portrayed the unforgettable Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the Hera Pheri series, a character that became hugely popular.

The original film, released in 2000 and directed by Priyadarshan, featured a stellar cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The plot centers around three struggling men who accidentally become involved in a kidnapping scheme. The follow-up film, ‘Phir Hera Pheri,’ was released in 2006 and was directed by Neeraj Vora. The third installment will star Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty reprising their roles.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal is set to collaborate once again with director Priyadarshan in the upcoming film “Bhooth Bangla.” This horror-comedy will mark his reunion with Akshay Kumar, alongside co-star Tabu. The movie is slated for a theatrical release in 2026. Additionally, Paresh has another project titled “Welcome to the Jungle” in the works.

