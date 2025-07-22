Paresh Rawal Defends Urine Therapy Statment, says ' I didn’t offer them? ’

Paresh Rawal is one of the most experienced and talented actor in industry. Earlier Paresh Rawal revealed that he consumed his own urine to heal a knee injurey. This statement of Paresh Rawal went viral and netizens trolled him. Addressing this controversy, Paresh hit back to trollers.

In an recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rawal appeared unfazed by the uproar. "I haven't offered them (urine), right? Or are they having a problem because I didn’t offer them? Are they feeling, 'Yaar yeh akele pee gaye aur humko nahin diya?'" he asked.

The actor stated that the incident occurred nearly four decades ago and was a personal experience. He dismissed the controversy, saying it was a life event from 40 years ago and that people were exaggerating it. Rawal also mentioned that many people contacted him after the statement went viral, but he declined to provide further details.

The actor's initial statement triggered online debate, with some users criticizing his unconventional remedy and others defending his right to share personal health decisions.