Paresh Rawal excited about Australian premiere of 'The Storyteller'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 29 : Actor Paresh Rawal-starrer 'The Storyteller' is all set to be screened at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Directed by Anant Narayan Mahadevan, the film is based on the legendary Satyajit Ray's short story "Golpo Boliye Tarini Khuro" and explores the themes of originality versus plagiarism.

Excited about the film's Australian premiere, Rawal said in a statement, "I am absolutely thrilled and delighted to be a part of the film which will be premiered in Australia. My experience was very enthralling and satisfying. This kind of story itself is a rarity and with the terrific bunch of talent as my co-artist is fulfilling. I am eternally grateful to my producers and my director Mr Ananth Mahadevan."

Tarini Ranjan Bandhopadhyay played by Paresh Rawal, is an unconventional narrator, gained a reputation for his tendency to change professions, having transitioned between 32 jobs throughout his working life. At the age of 60, residing in Kolkata and widowed, Tarini's sole regret is his inability to fulfill his late wife Anuradha's long-standing wish for a vacation. With retirement now upon him and an abundance of free time, Tarini finds himself distanced from his loved ones. In "The Storyteller," we delve into the life of a prosperous entrepreneur who enlists the services of a storyteller to alleviate his insomnia, read a statement.

The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will run from August 11 to August 29, showcasing an array of outstanding Indian films across various genres and also films from the Indian subcontinent.

Actor Kartik Aaryan will be honoured at this year's IFFM.

Speaking about the same, Kartik said, "I am deeply honoured and grateful to the Victorian Government and the festival for this prestigious award and humbled to be celebrated at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition for my work in Indian cinema. I have always believed in the power of storytelling and the ability of films to touch hearts and inspire minds. I look forward to celebrating the magic of cinema together."

