Paresh Rawal has this to say about his upcoming film 'Jo Tera Hain Woh Mera Hain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 : Actors Paresh Rawal, Amit Sial and Sonali Kulkarni are all set to come up with a film titled 'Jo Tera Hain Woh Mera Hain'.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the film's trailer of the slice-of-life comedy-drama, which is directed by Raj Trivedi.

The trailer offers a sneak peek into the life of a tea seller turned ambitious hustler, Mitesh Meghani (Amit Sial), his misadventures and hilarious escapades. Mitesh tries to earn his family's love by conning an old man (Paresh Rawal). His ill-conceived reverse mortgage scheme to unravel when the old man refuses to die, and Mitesh's hustling ways catch up with him.

Excited about the film, Paresh Rawal in a press note shared by the film's team said, "Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai is a slice-of-life comedy-drama that beautifully blends humour with relatability. The script was hilarious, and bringing this story to life has been incredibly rewarding. Comedy, though often seen as light-hearted, requires a great deal of skill and dedication, and working on this film has been a true testament to that. It's been great to work with such a wonderful team led by Ajay Rai."

He added, "Collaborating with Amit Sial, Sonali Kulkarni and the rest of the talented cast and crew has been an absolute joyevery day on set was full of laughter and fun. Jio Studios handpicked such fantastic scripts that you can now enjoy from the comfort of your home on Jio Cinema. I'm eagerly looking forward to audiences experiencing the drama we've had and hearing their reactions to our film."

Amit Sial opened up about his camaraderie with Paresh Rawal.

He said, "I am thrilled to be a part of Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai, a film filled with laughter and light-hearted moments. Working with Paresh Rawal sir, who is nothing short of a masterclass, was an incredible learning experience for me. Playing a character with such wit and shrewdness has been a blast. The challenge of balancing sharp humour with clever insight is what made this role so exciting. After the overwhelming love received for my last outing, Tikdam, on JioCinema, I'm excited to share this film with audiences. I am thrilled to see that Jio Studios is producing such a diverse range of films that families can watch and enjoy together."

Jio Studios presents 'Jo Tera Hai Who Mera Hain', produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai and directed by Raj Trivedi. The film will be out on September 20.

