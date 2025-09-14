Paresh Rawal on his experience working in politics: 'PM Modi is the most hardworking'

Mumbai, Sep 14 Aside from being one of the most celebrated actors in Bollywood, Paresh Rawal has also ventured into politics.

The 'Hera Pheri' star won as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament (MP) from Ahmedabad East constituency during the 2014 Indian general election.

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Paresh was asked about his experience in politics.

Speaking to IANS, the 'OMG: Oh My God!' actor shared, "The notion a common person has about the politicians that they lead a very easy life, might have been true back in the Congress days, but in the Modi era, everyone from the Ministers to the karyakaetas gets tired of working."

Sharing his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unmatched work ethic, Paresh added, "He (Modi) is the first Prime Minister who has said that the elected representatives will have to report to the public once a year, what all they have done within the year."

"Modi is a person who says, "Okay, this needs to be done, I will now contact you after three days," and you might think that he will forget, but he will not, and you will have to answer. I have not seen someone with such strict discipline and work ethic," he added.

Paresh revealed that PM Modi works tirelessly even at the age of 75.

"My experience has been amazing because we need such leaders to run the country who are conscientious, non-corrupt, and clear of conscience. My experience has been 100 % positive," he concluded.

Work-wise, Paresh will be a part of the forthcoming drama, "The Taj Story", co-starring Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

Penned and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the movie is touted to be a hard-hitting social drama that raises one of the most provocative questions of our times, “Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?”.

"The Taj Story" is slated for a theatrical release on October 31.

