Paresh Rawal reveals Modi's team doesn't enjoy luxurious life: 'Woh Congress ke time mein hota hoga'

Mumbai, Sep 21 Along with being one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Paresh Rawal has also tried his hand at politics.

He was chosen as the Bharatiya Janata Party's Member of Parliament (MP) from Ahmedabad East constituency during the 2014 Indian general election.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Paresh compared the BJP's working style with that of the Congress.

The 'OMG: Oh My God!' actor shared that the notion a common person has about the politicians that they lead a very easy life, might have been true back in the Congress days; however, in the Modi era, everyone from the Ministers to the karyakaetas gets tired of working.

When asked about his experience in politics, Paresh expressed his admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inspiring work ethic, saying, "He (Modi) is the first Prime Minister who has said that the elected representatives will have to report to the public once a year, what all they have done within the year."

"Modi is a person who says, "Okay, this needs to be done, I will now contact you after three days," and you might think that he will forget, but he will not, and you will have to answer. I have not seen someone with such strict discipline and work ethic," he added.

Paresh revealed that PM Modi works tirelessly even at the age of 75.

"My experience has been amazing because we need such leaders to run the country who are conscientious, non-corrupt, and clear of conscience. My experience has been 100 % positive," he concluded.

On the professional front, Paresh will next be seen in the forthcoming drama, "The Taj Story", in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

Helmed and penned by Tushar Amrish Goel, "The Taj Story" is billed as a hard-hitting social drama that asks one of the most provocative questions of our times, “Even after 79 years of Independence, are we still slaves of intellectual terrorism?”.

"The Taj Story" is scheduled to reach the audience on October 31.

