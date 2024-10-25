'Parichayavade' song from 'Bagheera' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 : On Friday, the makers of 'Bagheera' unveiled a track titled 'Parichayavade' from the film.

The track introduced audiences to the fresh and alluring chemistry between Sriimurali and Rukmini Vasanth. The song's melodic tunes truly capture the romantic mood and showcase the love side of this action thriller.

Parichayavade is sung by Ritesh G Rao and composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, with lyrics penned by Pramodh Maravante.

Coming from the makers of KGF and Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, Hombale Films Bagheera is directed By Dr. Suri and written by Prashanth Neel.

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer which shows Sriimurali in

https://x.com/hombalefilms/status/1849830396084756742?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweeta police uniform by day, and in a dark mask at night. The film promises an abundance of action sequences, explosions and gore, all while exploring the underlying themes of good and evil.

After the release of the trailer, actor Prabhas gave a shout out to the team.Taking to social media, Prabhas shared the poster of Bagheera and wrote:"Loved what I saw in the #Bagheera trailer.. Best wishes to Dr. Suri, Sri Murali, Hombale films and the entire team," he wrote.

Bagheera is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 31. Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Garuda Ram also star in the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor