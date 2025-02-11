‘Paridhabangal’ duo Gopi, Sudhakar’s film titled ‘Oh God Beautiful’

Chennai, Feb 11 The makers of the fantasy entertainer that features the popular ‘Paridhabangal’ pair of actors Gopi and Sudhakar in the lead, have now disclosed the film’s title as ‘Oh God Beautiful’.

The film, which is being produced by Paridhabangal productions, is being directed by Vishnu Vijayan.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the title teaser of the film.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be quite different from regular commercial entertainers and will revolve around the day-to-day life experiences of an ordinary middle-class family.

Significantly, the film will reflect the routine incidents and moments from people’s daily lives, infused with funny and fantastic elements.

Expectations for the film have been steadily rising among fans and film enthusiasts right from the day the project was announced.

The story of ‘Oh God Beautiful’ revolves around two young men and the interesting incidents that occur in their lives. Gopi and Sudhakar, who have conquered the hearts of large-scale audiences through their works in ‘Paridhabangal’ are playing the lead roles in this film.

The film has an ensemble star cast that includes Vinsu Sam, VTV Ganesh, Ramesh Khanna, Suresh Chakravarthy, Viji Chandrasekhar, Subatra Robert, Muruganandham, Prasanna, Yuvaraj Ganesan, Haritha, Goutham, Balakumaran, Guhan, Saathvick, Aazhiya and Benedict among others.

The film has been shot in and around the exotic locales of Chennai. With the shooting wrapped up, the postproduction work is progressing briskly now.

The official announcement on ‘Oh God Beautiful’ teaser, the first single and worldwide theatrical release will be revealed soon.

Cinematography for the film is to be by Shakthivel and KB Shree Karthik. The film will have editing by Sam RDX and songs by JC Joe. Background score and additional songs have been scored by Arun Gowtham.

