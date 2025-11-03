Paridhi Sharma: “Balance Is a Myth — Life Is About Choosing Your Priorities With Grace”

Actress Paridhi Sharma, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Haq alongside Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, opens up about her philosophy on ambition, priorities, and the myth of balance. “My ambition is to keep expanding my horizons as an actor — to explore different shades of life, to perform varied characters, and to continue evolving as a person, an artist, and a writer,” Paridhi says with calm conviction. “I genuinely love the devotion that an artistic life demands, and I want to live that completely.”

As she steps into the world of Hindi cinema, Paridhi brings with her the same sincerity and emotional depth that made her a household name on television. Yet, amid this exciting new phase, she remains grounded in her beliefs. “To be very honest, I don’t believe in the concept of work–life balance — I think it’s a myth,” she asserts. “You can’t have both things in perfect proportion. At any given time, you have to prioritise one over the other, and you must be willing to let go of something else.”

She reflects on how even beyond the entertainment industry, women are burdened with unrealistic expectations. “Society has placed this pressure on women to do everything flawlessly — to be perfect multitaskers. But that’s neither practical nor healthy,” she explains. Drawing from her own life, she adds, “My mother, who is a homemaker, devoted her entire life to family and home. It’s a full-time job that’s deeply undervalued. I saw her sacrifice her own health and time for everyone else. That’s why I feel this glorification of multitasking or balance often adds guilt — making women feel they’re failing if they can’t do it all.” For Paridhi, peace comes from self-awareness and acceptance. “Balance doesn’t truly exist. You have to choose your priority — and for whatever you’re unable to give time to, learn to let go with grace. Be at peace with that choice, without guilt.”

As she begins this new chapter in Bollywood, Paridhi’s outlook remains centered on growth and purpose rather than luck. “I don’t give luck much importance. It’s too abstract, something beyond our control. I’d rather invest my energy in something creative and meaningful,” she says. “In a world obsessed with instant success and validation, what truly helps you survive and grow is perseverance, patience, surrounding yourself with good people, and practicing self-love. These are the real tools that keep you grounded and moving forward.”