Parikshit Sahni reveals Amitabh Bachchan recommended him to directors, producers; calls him "great person"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 : In an industry as dynamic and unpredictable as Bollywood, a few connections have truly stood the test of time. One such bond is that of veteran actor Parikshit Sahni and the inimitable Amitabh Bachchan.

In a conversation with ANI, Parikshit Sahni reflected on his deep admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, while also revealing how the 'Piku' actor recommended him for different films.

Acknowledging Big B's contribution towards his acting career, Sahni said, "He was in Kirori Mal and I was in St. Stephen's, around the same time, more or less. But he was a very good friend. Thanks to the friendship of our parents. While I never met his mother, I did meet his dad, and he gave me a lot of good advice. They used to stay not very far from us."

Sahni also reflected on his working experience with Amitabh Bachchan in a few films and added, "He's more disciplined than anybody I've ever come across. I remember we did a film for Manmohan Desai, and it was a multi-cast film. There was, I think, Prem Nath Ji in it, there was Uttam Kumar in it, there was Shammi Kapoor in it, and I was the fourth guy. And we all came at about 7 o'clock shift. This guy was there before everybody else, sitting with a stack of books and reading. But he was very, very disciplined."

In a rare revelation, Parikshit Sahni opened up about how his father, the legendary Balraj Sahni's advice opened the doors of acting for Amitabh Bachchan.

"His father asked him to go and meet Balraj Ji and said, 'If he says you become an actor, then you become an actor; otherwise, don't'. When he went to meet my dad, dad told him to stay like a lotus leaf in the film industry - something which remains dry even when surrounded by dirt. That's what he told Amitabh, and that's how Amitabh joined the films. He had a great regard for dad," the actor shared.

Sahni spoke highly of Big B, calling him a "great actor and a great person."

It is worth mentioning that Parikshit Sahni and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in a number of films, including Kaala Patthar, Desh Premee, and Kabhie Kabhie.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor