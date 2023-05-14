Parineeeti-Raghav engagement: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal congratulates couple on starting new journey

New Delhi [India], May 14 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra, on Saturday, received a warm message from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, after their engagement.

CM Kejriwal posted adorable pictures from the ceremony with a beautiful message to give the pair a lovely greeting on their special day.

Kejriwal took to his Twitter handle post-ceremony to bless the duo and wish them good luck for a long journey of life ahead. He dropped two pictures, one where the groom-to-be can be seen hugging the politician and another in which CM posed with the couple as he hands over a beautiful flower bouquet to the couple.

The Tweet read, "Many many congratulations to both of you on the beginning of this new journey of life. May God keep both of you happy always. May this beautiful pair of yours made by God last forever."

The ring ceremony was attended by Kejriwal alongside several other political personalities as a couple to enjoy a strong connection with politicians as Raghav is a political leader of AAP and the film fraternity is all hearts for Parineeti being all set to become the bride.

The love story of Raghav-Parineeti might have blossomed in the soil of London as reportedly the duo studied together in a college there, but they are desi at hearts! Parineeti got engaged to her 'Ishaqzaade' Raghav in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The ceremony was observed following Sikh rituals.

After months of speculations, the duo put an end to it as they exchanged rings in the presence of family, friends and distinguished guests at Kapurthala House, New Delhi on Saturday.

