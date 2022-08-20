Parineeta recounts her 'horrifying' night post shooting with skeleton

Mumbai, Aug 20 'Spy Bahu' actor Parineeta Borthakur took to her Instagram to share a video of her dancing with a skeleton for a sequence in the show and recalled how terrified she was at night after the shoot.

She said: "When I got to know that the script required me to shoot with a fake skeleton, I was really excited. Initially I had scenes with the skeleton, but then I had a dance sequence with it for my track in the show. I was really in a funny mood and in fact on the day of shoot, we had a lot of fun.

"The team was around watching me perform with the skeleton and they also played the stairs sequence song from the film 'Joker' to lift my mood. The environment around me was so joyful."

However, what happened to her at night was horrifying.

She said: "When I came back home after the shoot, I got to know that my son was going with my sister to her place while my family was out of town. But never mind, I had been alone on many nights, so it was quite normal for me.

"It was around midnight when I started dreaming about the skeleton. Even though it was a fake skeleton, somehow, in my subconscious I was scared and started having scary thoughts."

"I got up and started chatting with my friends and to lift my spirits. After a while I started feeling better and went to sleep. Suddenly after a few minutes, I dreamt that the skeleton was trying to kill me from behind. I just screamed and woke up.

"I was awake the whole night, watching funny videos on my phone. However, the next day I was feeling a feeling a little silly thinking about the incident."

'Spy Bahu' revolves around the love story between a spy and a suspected terrorist, played by Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim.

In a new twist to the story, now Parineeta's character has been revealed to be the main terrorist, and not Sehban.

The 'Swaragini' actress shared: "I knew I was going to be Sirjee (the terrorist), but I didn't know that they would make me such a psychotic character."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor