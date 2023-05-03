Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha spotted together at IPL match in Mohali

Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are facing each other today in a highly anticipated match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Mohali. Fans are eagerly waiting to see which team will emerge victorious. However, the spectators were in for a surprise as Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, who are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship, were seen together at the stadium, enjoying the match.

Today, while the Punjab Kings were playing against the Mumbai Indians in Mohali, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were seen together. While this isn't the first time the two have been spotted together, this picture seems to confirm their relationship. Interestingly, they were dressed in matching black outfits.

According to a source, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha may tie the knot by the end of October this year. As per the reports in India Today, their roka ceremony has already taken place in a private family gathering.