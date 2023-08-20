Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to tie the knot on September 25?

Parineeti Chopra and her fiance Raghav Chadha will be tying the knot next month on September 25. Reportedly, a grand wedding will be held in Rajasthan followed by a reception in Gurugram. Quoting ETimes, the portal says, “It’ll be a grand wedding. Parineeti is extremely tight-lipped about the festivities that will be held by the families. Her team has already started working the details and her dates. She will plunge into her wedding prep in the first week of September.”

In July, the actress, along with her fiancee paid a visit to the Golden Temple in Amritsar and grabbed headlines for being spotted together. Recently, the two were also spotted at the airport as they were heading to Maldives for a vacation. It was on 13 May when the two got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Delhi. With the pics that went viral online, it was surely an intimate affair as the ceremony was attended by her friends and family, marking it to be a memorable occasion. Speaking of Parineeti’s professional front, the actress will be seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Chamkila. Apart from this, she will also be seen sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar in Capsule Gill.