Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha To Welcome Their First Child: Star Couple Makes Cute Pregnancy Announcement

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 25, 2025 13:03 IST2025-08-25T12:59:10+5:302025-08-25T13:03:33+5:30
Actor Parineeti Chopra and her husband, AAP MP Raghav Chadha are set to welcome a new member in their family as they are expecting their first child together. The couple announced the good news on social media, on Monday.t. They shared an image of a beautifully decorated cake placed on a round silver platter over a soft beige fabric backdrop, with delicate white flowers placed nearby.
At the center, it features golden imprints of two tiny baby feet along with the inscription “1 + 1 = 3”, referring to their expanding family. The post also included a video of Parineeti and Raghav strolling through a park with their backs to the camera, holding hands as they walked side by side.“Our little universe … on its way (evil eye and red heart emojis)... Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote as a caption.
During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, Raghav dropped a hint about their plans to start a family, leaving Parineeti visibly stunned. Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, at the Leela Palace Hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by several well-known faces of the entertainment industry and politicians, as well as close friends and family members.
