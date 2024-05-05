Parineeti Chopra Delights Fans With Throwback Clip of Her Singing Debut (Watch Video)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra, who is winning praise for her role in 'Amar Singh Chamkila,' has posted a special video of her first time singing. Taking to her Instagram account on Saturday, the actress shared a throwback clip from her school days, showing her singing with a group of children.

"My real debut," she wrote. Soon after the 'Ishaqzaade' actress shared the video on her Instagram account, fans chimed in the comment section. One user wrote, "you are the natural beauty, calmness on your face and that glow of innocence loved it."Another user commented, "How cute were you that time." "Such a cute video," penned a third user.Meanwhile, on the work front Parineeti was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Amar Singh Chamkila'.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' presents the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the 80s due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27. Diljit Dosanjh portrays 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur. 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is streaming on Netflix.

