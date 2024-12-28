Parineeti Chopra displays ‘guts’ in Winter evening

Mumbai, Dec 28 Actress Parineeti Chopra recently shared her thoughts on the boldness required for a winter evening hair wash, describing it as a special kind of "guts."

Taking to her Instagram story, the ‘Kesari’ actress humorously reflected on the challenge of washing her hair during the chilly evenings, highlighting how the cold weather makes the task daring. Her playful take on the winter hair care routine has resonated with many of her fans. Parineeti posted a monochrome video of herself making goofy faces.

Alongside the clip, she wrote, “Winter evening mai hair wash is a special kind of GUTS.”

Recently, the actress has been sharing glimpses from both her personal and professional life. Yesterday, the ‘Ishaqzaade’ actress posted a glimpse of her video call session with her husband, Raghav Chadha, and described it as a “soul-healing” experience.

Chopra also shared a series of photos reflecting on the whirlwind month of December. In her post, the actress revealed that the month was filled with intense work, personal moments, and plenty of travel.

She described how the month began with her diving straight into work, shooting for a film across multiple locations. From the vibrant streets of Goa to the scenic landscapes of Pune and the bustling energy of Bombay, her schedule was packed with long days and nights on set.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “December, you really Decembered! Shot my film in Goa, Pune, and Bombay. Spent 2 days in Delhi winter. Fell ill on set but still did night shifts. Went to Sri Lanka with my team. Had some soul healing with R. Enjoyed spicy home food on days off and took around 20 flights! And I’d do it all over again. #Shooting #Travel.”

On the professional front, the 36-year-old actress was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial “Amar Singh Chamkila” alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor