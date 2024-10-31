Parineeti Chopra dons a green suit for Diwali, wishes fans a 'Chamkila Diwali'

New Delhi [India], October 31 : As the nation celebrates Diwali today, B-town celebs are joining in the festive spirit with great enthusiasm.

Parineeti Chopra, too, joined the festive cheer.

The 'Chamkila' actress shared a series of beautiful pictures from her Diwali celebration on her Instagram account, giving her fans a glimpse of her special day.

In the pictures, Parineeti is seen wearing a dark green traditional suit, holding a thali filled with rose petals and two lit diyas.

She also added a special caption to her post, that read, "Wish you all a CHAMKILA Diwali!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of India's biggest festivals, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. People decorate their homes with diyas, lights, and rangoli, exchange sweets, and come together for prayers and celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti was last seen in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', in which she shared screen space with Diljit Dosanjh. Imtiaz Ali helmed the film.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' presented the untold true story of Punjab's original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrayed 'Chamkila,' the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essayed the role of Amar Singh Chamkila's wife, Amarjot Kaur.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor